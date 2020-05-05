Bennett says willing to accept position of Health Minister

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett says that if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were to offer him the position of health minister in the new coalition government with full powers to prepare for a possible second wave of the coronavirus, he would accept the position.

“Preparing for a possible second wave that may come in the autumn is a mission of national importance,” Bennett says. “We have to be prepared in advance so as not to shut down the Israeli economy and cause critical damage to the livelihoods of a million Israelis.”

Bennett says that in order to do this there is a need to prepare mass testing capabilities and teams to conduct epidemiological investigations.