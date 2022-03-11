Biden announces ban on Russian seafood, says US and allies will end trade ties with Moscow

US President Joe Biden says the United States and its allies will strip Russia of the status guaranteeing equal treatment between international trade partners, the latest punishment for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The United States and our allies and partners continue in lockstep to ramp up the economic pressures on Putin and to further isolate Russia on the global stage,” Biden says at the White House in announcing the move to be taken jointly with NATO allies, the G7 and European Union.

Biden announces a ban on Russian seafood, vodka and diamonds, as Washington tightened sanctions against the Kremlin over its invasion of Ukraine.

The ban targets goods from “several signature sectors of the Russian economy,” Biden said in a speech at the White House.