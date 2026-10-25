Billionaire Trump backer says Ben Gvir, Smotrich shouldn’t serve in next government

Billionaire American investor Bill Ackman says far-right ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich should not serve in Israel’s next government, saying the two have caused enormous damage to the country’s reputation.

Ackman, who is Jewish, is a prominent hedge fund manager and vocal supporter of Israel who visited the country last week. Together with his wife Neri Oxman, he owns five percent of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Ackman supported Donald Trump’s candidacy for president in 2024, and has backed Trump’s efforts to penalize universities over antisemitism on their campuses.

Last week, Trump publicly endorsed Netanyahu for prime minister. Smotrich and Ben Gvir are allies of the premier.

Ackman writes on X that from the perspective of someone with an understanding of how Israel is perceived in the United States, “Ben-Gvir and Smotrich have caused Israel enormous reputational damage with their statements and actions.”

The founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, who praised Netanyahu last week, says a government without the two ministers will send a message that Israel is “turning a new page.”

“This will allow Israel to rebuild lost credibility, increase the opportunity for an expansion of the Abraham Accords, and enjoy a better relationship with Democrats and Republicans and Americans at large,” he says, referring to the normalization agreements between Israel and several Arab countries.

Representatives for Ben Gvir and Smotrich do not immediately respond to requests for comment.