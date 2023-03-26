Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Sunday, March 26, 2023

Bitan condemns ‘impertinence’ of fellow Likud members who urged that Gallant be fired

26 March 2023, 6:50 pm Edit
David Bitan, chairman of the Knesset Economic Committee, heads a committee hearing, March 16, 2023. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
David Bitan, chairman of the Knesset Economic Committee, heads a committee hearing, March 16, 2023. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Likud MK David Bitan slams fellow party members who called for Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to be fired after he urged a pause on the government’s contentious push to shake up the judicial system.

Bitan, who last night came out in support of Gallant, says he believes the defense minister reached the conclusion that domestic calm is needed to prevent any harm to Israel’s security.

“In the [Likud] faction, there are MKs who are really extreme,” he tells the Kan public broadcaster. “It’s not the faction we’d become accustomed to.”

“I don’t accept a minister calling to dismiss another minister. That’s impertinence,” he adds.

Bitan also predicts Netanyahu won’t give Gallant the ax, forecasting significant political damage to Likud if he does.

Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.