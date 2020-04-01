The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
Top health official says carriers with no symptoms less likely to spread virus
Health Ministry deputy director Itamar Grotto tells Army Radio that asymptomatic coronavirus carriers are not as dangerous than those who are already sick, but backs away slightly from his claim a day earlier that they cannot infect others.
“Asymptomatic carriers are half as infectious,” he says after being pressed on the issue.
“I can’t say that for sure on the basis of studies, but i can say it on the basis of other information that I have,” he says, adding that he is using other diseases as a model, such as the flu.
On Tuesday, Grotto insisted to Channel 13 news that those without symptoms could not spread the virus.
While there is no solid medical literature pointing definitively one way or the other, health officials around the world have warned that even those who do not have the disease may unwittingly spread it, especially in the days just before symptoms begin to show.
“The bottom line is that there are people out there shedding the virus who don’t know that they’re infected,” Dr. Jeffrey Shaman, an infectious diseases expert at Columbia University, tells the New York Times.
Blue and White threatens to push anti-Netanyahu law as talks stall — report
A source involved in coalition talks says the negotiations are on the ropes and could be cut off if no breakthrough is made, Channel 12 news reports.
Despite signaling a willingness to join a Benjamin Netanyahu-led government last week, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz has yet to come to terms with his former rival, leading to concern over the fate of the swiftly flagging talks.
A source involved in the talks tells Channel 12 that Blue and White is now threatening to resume a legislative drive to pass a law making it impossible for the indicted Netanyahu to become prime minister again.
“We’re making an effort but we are not sure there will be a government,” the source is quoted saying.
The channel does not say what party the source is from.
A Blue and White source tells the channel that the right wing already has 61 votes — likely referring to Telem mutineers Yoaz Hendel and Zvi Hauser — so the centrist party is “trying to ensure our influence.”
Talks have seemingly snagged over the issue of whether Gantz will support unilateral annexation of parts of the West Bank under the contours of the Trump administration’s peace plan.
Israel has been stuck in political deadlock for over a year, with Netanyahu remaining as caretaker prime minister after three inconclusive rounds of voting.
Video shows Haredi child coughing at cops at Beit Shemesh protest
A video shared online by Channel 13 reporter Yossi Eli shows ultra-Orthodox community members in the city of Beit Shemesh protesting police attempts to force them to comply with social distancing regulations.
The video shows a minor calling officers, unseen, Nazis, and then proceeding to try to cough in their general direction.
דיברנו על קיצוניים והנה בבית שמש זה מה שעושים ילדי הקיצוניים: משתעלים בכוונה על שוטרים…. זוועה
— Yossi Eli יוסי אלי (@Yossi_eli) April 1, 2020
UN warns of catastrophic food crunch; Israel says it’s not worried
The heads of three global agencies are warning of the risk of a worldwide “food shortage” if authorities fail to manage the ongoing coronavirus crisis properly.
Many governments around the world have put their populations on lockdown causing severe slowdowns in international trade and food supply chains. Panic buying by people going into confinement has already demonstrated the fragility of supply chains as supermarket shelves emptied in many countries.
“Uncertainty about food availability can spark a wave of export restrictions, creating a shortage on the global market,” says a joint text signed by Qu Dongyu, head of the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) and Roberto Azevedo, director of the World Trade Organization (WTO).
“In the midst of the COVID-19 lockdowns, every effort must be made to ensure that trade flows as freely as possible, specially to avoid food shortage(s)” from developing, they say in their statement.
Despite reports of shortages of eggs, matzah and other staples in Israel, Economy Minister Eli Cohen tells Army Radio that there’s nothing to worry about
“We have no food shortage. We have supplies for several months.”
— with AFP
Google decides a world-stopping pandemic is no time for pranks
Those on the lookout for Google to spring one of its traditional April Fools pranks can stop hitting refresh.
The search behemoth says it’s taking a year off from the tradition to avoid sowing more confusion in a world where grim and scary uncertainty is already rampant.
“Our highest goal right now is to be helpful to people, so let’s save the jokes for next April, which will undoubtedly be a whole lot brighter than this one,” Google marketing manager Lorraine Twohill wrote in an internal email, according to Business Insider.
Twohill wrote that she feared some in Google’s wide breadth of products may be planning pranks on their own, and urged managers to kill the hoaxes before they could get out.
Google has become legendary for its yearly pranks, like inserting Where’s Waldo into Google Maps, or announcing the release of a bad joke detector for email.
Other corporate outfits have taken to also releasing fake news or products, though many are expected to take the year off as well, according to Slate.
Police to beef up enforcement to make sure nobody gets together for Passover
Police plan on stepping up enforcement of restrictions on movements and gatherings on the eve of Passover in order to make sure extended families do not attempt to get together for the traditional seder meal.
A police source tells Walla news that police will set up extra checkpoints on highways and hit the streets in extra large forces to make sure everyone complies.
“We won’t allow leniency,” the source says, adding that fines will be handed out.
Officials have expressed worries that seemingly innocuous holiday get-togethers could lead to a major flare-up of the virus, pointing to the Purim holiday in mid-March as a major reason for current high numbers of infected people.
“We’re very worried people getting together on Passover eve will lead to a spike in infections,” Health Ministry legal adviser Uri Schwartz says during a press briefing.
Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan says the issue is “our biggest fear right now.”
Only members of nuclear families who live together will be allowed to celebrate the traditional retelling of the Exodus from Egypt together. Others will have to hide/find the afikomen and watch “The Ten Commandments” solo.
In reversal, Netanyahu orders all arrivals to quarantine in hotels
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reinstated a plan to require all arrivals from abroad to be quarantined in a hotel for 14 days, a day after it was revealed that a similar plan had been nixed.
Unlike the earlier plan, all arrivals will seemingly now be required to quarantine under supervision, not just those from hard-hit Italy, Spain, France and the US, effective immediately.
Netanyahu’s office also says arrivals will be tested for the virus, should the Defense Ministry manage to acquire enough tests.
On Tuesday, a top health official had called Netanyahu’s decision to nix the Defense Ministry plan “idiotic.”
Knesset committee chief says NIS 80b rescue package not enough
The head of the Knesset committee overseeing the country’s response to the coronavirus crisis says an NIS 80 billion rescue package for the economy is not nearly enough.
“This is a preliminary plan, with some parts still missing clear details. And yet even now it’s clear that to actually address the crisis we will need a much broader plan and likewise a shift in the accepted budgetary approach,” Ofer Shelah of the opposition Yesh Atid party says in a statement following a Knesset discussion on the plan.
He calls for officials to take “unorthodox measures” given the size of the crisis and urges the government to make it safer for banks to extend credit to hurting consumers.
UK data shows infection rate below 1 thanks to social distancing
The London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine says that the UK’s lockdown measures have managed to bring the coronavirus infection rate there down significantly, offering hope for a path out of the crisis.
According to preliminary data, the infection rate for each person who has the virus to pass it on to others, or R-naught, has likely dropped to 0.62 from 2.6 before lockdown measures were put in place, showing a significant flattening of the curve.
The data is based on an online survey asking participants to list their contacts from the day earlier.
“If we see similar changes across the UK population, we would expect to see the epidemic to start to decline,” Professor John Edmunds from the school, who led the research, says in a statement.
“This means the virus is cornered – it has nowhere to go and will burn out. Good news,” tweets University of Birmingham Prof. Karol Sikora.
Iran death toll passes 3,000
Iran’s death toll from the coronavirus has crossed the 3,000 mark, the health ministry says, reporting 138 new fatalities within 24 hours.
Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour says the death toll now stands at 3,036. He said 2,987 new cases brought the total to 47,593 and 15,473 of those hospitalized had recovered.
— AFP
Spain death toll tops 9,000
Spain announces 864 people have died from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total there to over 9,000.
Nearly one in every four Israelis now out of work
Israel now has over 1 million job-seekers, the vast majority of them employees laid off in the last month due to the coronavirus crisis, according to reports citing official figures.
Since the start of March, 843,945 people have registered for unemployment benefits, 90 percent of them having been put on unpaid leave.
The new numbers put the unemployment rate at a whopping 24.1 percent.
UK falls short of testing goal, promises to do better
The British government is under fire for failing to keep its promise to increase the number of tests performed for COVID-19.
The UK has restricted testing to hospitalized patients, leaving many people with milder symptoms unsure whether they have had the new coronavirus.
Many scientists have urged wider testing to allow medics who are negative to remain at work, and to better understand how the virus spreads.
That has happened in Germany, which has the capacity to do 500,000 tests a week.
The UK initially performed about 5,000 tests a day, but the government promised to increase that number to 10,000 by the end of last week.
The target has not been met, with just over 8,000 tests performed Monday, the last day for which figures are available.
Officials have blamed a shortage of the chemicals needed to perform the tests.
Communities secretary Robert Jenrick says the number of tests should hit 15,000 a day “within a couple of days” and rise to 25,000 a day by mid-April. He concedes, “We do need to go further and we need to do that faster.”
He tells ITV that “it isn’t easy to procure the tests in a global pandemic because there is a great deal of demand.”
— AP
Fifteen new coronavirus cases confirmed in West Bank
The Palestinian Authority says 15 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the West Bank, bringing the total to 134.
Government spokesman Mohammad Milhem does not say what condition the virus carriers are in.
On Tuesday, Gazan authorities confirmed two new cases there, bringing the total to 12.
Asian virus resurgence portends poorly for recovery hopes
The New York Times looks at the resurgence of virus cases in Asia and notes that the phenomenon is bad news for anyone hoping for a quick return to normal for the world.
According to the report, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore and other countries in East Asia have snapped back restrictions and tightened borders amid fears of a new wave of cases, as travelers from the West bring the virus with them.
“The moves portend a worrisome sign for the United States, Europe and the rest of the world still battling a surging outbreak: Any country’s success with containment could be tenuous, and the world could remain on a kind of indefinite lockdown,” the paper notes.
The story says that with uneven domestic solutions across the world, flight restrictions may remain in place to some degree for the foreseeable future.
Over 7,400 virus tests checked Tuesday as effort ramps up
The Health Ministry has released figures on testing levels, showing upped numbers over the last three days.
According to the figures, 7,439 swabs were checked on Tuesday, 6,636 on Monday and 6,489 on Sunday. The five days previous each had daily numbers between 5,000 and 5,700.
Authorities say they are seeking to ramp up testing to at least 10,000 a day. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the Defense Ministry to acquire enough kits to perform 30,000 daily checks.
The ministry had not released daily testing numbers since March 25.
Virus case tallies jump in Bnei Brak, Jerusalem
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Bnei Brak has jumped by 159 in the last 24 hours, according to Hebrew media reports citing official figures.
A total of 730 people in the city now have the virus, though it remains behind Jerusalem as the second largest hotspot. At least some of the increase may be the result of increased testing, after swabbing stations were set up in the city.
In Jerusalem, a total of 780 people have the virus, up from 650 a day earlier.
Much of the increase is seen as emanating from the ultra-Orthodox community.
According to Channel 12 news, double-digit increases were also recorded in several other cities with large ultra-Orthodox populations.
Beersheba nursing home residents to get tested for virus
Residents of the Mishan nursing home in Beersheba will be tested for COVID-19, after a second person from the facility died overnight, the Walla news site reports.
Residents had begged for mass testing, fearing the virus was running rampant through the home.
Video shows Bnei Brakker turning on congregating scofflaws
A video being shared on social media shows an ultra-Orthodox man in Bnei Brak heckling a group of people who gathered for an illegal prayer, amid widespread concerns of a massive coronavirus outbreak in the city due to some refusing to heed rules against congregating for prayer or many other reasons.
“Get out of here, murderers,” the man yells as people, some in prayer shawls, appear to walk away from a synagogue, though at least one man is seen going back in. “I’ll report you 10 times. From now on, I’ll call the police every time.”
כל הכבוד למשטרה שטיפלה בהם, רק תבינו מה עושים קומץ אנרכיסטים לעיר בני ברק.
— יענקי פרבר (@yankihebrew) April 1, 2020
Police have begun to hand out fines of NIS 500 to NIS 5,000 to those breaking social distancing rules against congregating or leaving home for nonessential reasons, and have arrested some.
Deaths in Europe top 30,000
The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 30,000 people in Europe, more than three-quarters of them in Italy and Spain, according to an AFP tally using official figures.
A total of 30,063 deaths have been recorded in Europe out of 458,601 cases, making it the continent hit hardest by COVID-19.
The most deaths were recorded in Italy, with 12,428 fatalities, followed by Spain with 8,189 and France with 3,523.
The global death toll stands at over 42,300 according to a Johns Hopkins University count.
— AFP
Defense Ministry buying 35 million masks from Sderot factory
The Defense Ministry says it has contracted with a Sderot manufacturer for 35 million face masks for medical staff.
Sion Medical will also manufacture hundreds of thousands of uniforms for medical staff, according to a statement.
Israeli officials are reportedly mulling requiring all who leave their homes to wear face masks, after initially downplaying the effectiveness of the gear.
Stock market slides at open, ending comeback
After partially clawing back from its historic losses over the last several days, the Tel Aviv Stock exchange’s major indexes have opened April with a return to losing.
The benchmark TA-35 is down 2.65 percent over an hour after the opening bell, and the TA-125 is down 2.88%.
The trend was repeated across East Asia, where shares mostly fell Wednesday, on continuing worries about the economic fallout from the pandemic as reports of coronavirus cases keep surging in various regions.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 4.5% to finish at 18,065.41. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 3.6% to 5,258.60, while South Korea’s Kospi dipped 3.8% to 1,687.97. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 2.6% to 22,989.96, while the Shanghai Composite edged 0.5% lower to 2,736.28.
— with AP
Police minister touts ‘unprecedented enforcement’ in Bnei Brak
Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan tells the Ynet news website that police are carrying out “exacting and unprecedented enforcement” in Bnei Brak.
He says he is pushing for authority to force anyone in the city who tests positive for the virus, or is required to be in quarantine, to move to a hotel, where their movement can be more easily tracked.
Senior Health Ministry official Boaz Lev tells the channel he is very worried about the city’s outbreak spreading across the country. “This is like a wildfire in a field of weeds.”
Police girding for possible crowds at Bnei Brak funeral
Police in Bnei Brak are gearing up for the funeral of the wife of an ultra-Orthodox community leader, days after authorities were criticized for not stepping in to prevent hundreds from attending a procession there in contravention of social distancing rules.
Channel 12 news reports that police officials are attempting to negotiate with community leaders to keep people from congregating at the funeral for Aliza Friedman, the wife of one of the leaders of the hardline Jerusalem Faction sect.
A midnight funeral for another leader of the group late Saturday and early Sunday drew some 400 people. Police said they did not enforce the rules in order to avoid rioting, which they feared would make the situation worse, but were still reprimanded, and have since stepped up enforcement there and in other ultra-Orthodox areas.
In Modiin Illit, an ultra-Orthodox settlement, police have arrested six members of the sect Wednesday morning for holding an illegal prayer gathering.
Bnei Brak is seen as the largest virus epicenter in the country, with 571 reported cases in a population of just under 200,000 people.
Officials are reportedly leaning toward closing off the city to prevent the spread of the virus, but have so far only placed some checkpoints around the city to check IDs of some entering the Tel Aviv suburb.
Under Health Ministry rules, only 20 people are allowed to attend a funeral. Prayer gatherings of more than two people are forbidden.
Residents of Beersheba old age home beg for testing after second death
After the second death of a resident of a Beersheba elder care facility, residents there are begging to be tested.
According to reports, at least five people at the Mishan old age home have tested positive for the virus.
“Why do we have to bang on doors and beg to be tested,” resident Esther Halili says in a video published by Ynet. “Indeed, we are not MKs and not even the prime minister’s family, but we are people. We came here to live, not die.”
Earlier, Soroka Hospital in the city announced that a resident of the facility, 98, had died, days after another resident succumbed to COVID-19. Both had preexisting conditions.
According to Haaretz, operators of the Mishan facility said they would test residents after pressure from the Health Ministry.
Meanwhileת Channel 12 news reports that three cases have been discovered at a Bat Yam rehabilitation center.
Tel Aviv apartment plots sold for record NIS 400 million
The economy is smarting under the weight of the coronavirus pandemic, but some are still raking it in.
The Plaza International real estate firm announces that it has signed a preliminary agreement to sell two plots of land in north Tel Aviv to the Hagag Group for a record NIS 400 million ($112 million).
Two towers are slated to be built on the plots, in the Park Bavli project near the city’s Bavli neighborhood, with at least 190 units each.
Plaza International is owned by the Tshuva Group and controlled by Gal Naor, the daughter of tycoon Yitzhak Tshuva, who lives in the project’s first tower.
A second tower is slated to be completed in 2023.
Print’s not dead, but coronavirus has it on life support
Australia’s biggest newspaper publisher News Corp. says it will suspend printing of 60 local papers due to weak advertising revenue.
Local newspapers in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and South Australia will be digital-only from next week. The newspapers depend heavily on advertising related to real estate auctions, house inspections, community events and restaurants — all of which have been closed.
News Corp. Australia’s executive chairman, Michael Miller, said the top priority is to preserve jobs and position its business to counter the coronavirus crisis.
The COVID-19 outbreak has meanwhile brought a surge in new subscriptions to News Corp.’s online publications. The journalists’ union — Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance — has urged the government to help out several rural newspapers in New South Wales and Victoria that have already stopped printing due to lack of advertising.
In the US, the Gannett Company also recently announced it would force employees at its news outlets making over $39,000 annually to take a week unpaid vacation per month during the crisis.
— with AP
Top generals test negative for coronavirus — IDF
The IDF announces that Home Front Command Maj. Gen. Tamir Yadai and head of IDF Operations Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva have both tested negative for COVID-19, joining IDF chief Aviv Kohavi.
Both will remain in isolation until the weekend, the army says.
Woman, 98, confirmed as 21st coronavirus death
Soroka Hospital in Beersheba announces that the 21st death was a 98-year-old woman who had been hospitalized there.
It says the woman had “complicated and severe” preexisting conditions.
Number of recovered up to 226
The Health Ministry tally reports that the number of recovered is up to 226, two more than a previous report.
118 people are in moderate condition, according to the release.
Coronavirus case tally up to 5,591, in major 24-hour jump
The Health Ministry has upped the tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 5,591.
The tally shows 233 new cases confirmed since the night before and 760 cases in the last 24 hours, the largest single-day jump seen yet.
97 people are in serious condition and 76 are on ventilators.
The report also ups the death toll to 21, but does not provide details.
Mobile testing centers to open in Rahat, Ashdod
Pop-up drive-thru coronavirus testing centers are slated to open Wednesday in the cities of Ashdod and Rahat, according to media reports.
Rahat, a Bedouin city of 69,000 in the northern Negev, has seen only 4 confirmed cases, according to Health Ministry data, likely due to low testing rates in Arab communities.
In 2013, the city was the epicenter of a polio outbreak, leading to a major immunization campaign.
Ashdod, home to a large ultra-Orthodox community, is the country’s sixth largest city, but has seen less than 100 confirmed cases.
Plane had been moving between bases used by Iran before Syria attack — monitor
The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, says a cargo plane had been shuttling between the Shayrat and T-4 air bases in central Syria before an alleged Israeli strike on the former, citing reliable sources.
Observers believe Shayrat to used by Iran as a forward base for bringing weapons into the country. T-4 had been seen as a main base for housing Iran-linked fighters and arms and has been allegedly attacked by Israel several times.
After a very long time noticeable activity can be seen at Al-Shayrat Airbase, #Homs, #Syria in the last month, a new building was constructed just North of one of the runways. I wonder if this was the target this evening?

Imagery courtesy of Planet Labs Inc.
Imagery courtesy of Planet Labs Inc. (@planetlabs) pic.twitter.com/OXs5sCRsIy
— Aurora Intel – #StayHome (@AuroraIntel) March 31, 2020
Number of deaths in US tops 4,000
The total US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has topped 4,000, more than double the number from three days earlier, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
The number of deaths is 4,076 — more than twice the 2,010 recorded late Saturday.
More than 40% of recorded deaths nationally were in New York state, the Johns Hopkins data showed. New York City alone has over 1,000 deaths.
On Tuesday the United States exceeded the number of deaths in China, where the pandemic emerged in December before spreading worldwide.
The number of confirmed US cases has reached 189,510, the most in the world, though Italy and Spain have recorded more fatalities.
— AFP
Nine more first responders in DC sick with COVID-19
The District of Columbia has announced nine new COVID-19 infections among first responders.
The first day of “high-volume testing” for first responders revealed five new coronavirus cases among the fire department and EMS, bringing the total to 19. Four new cases were revealed for the Metropolitan Police Department, for a total of 13.
Hundreds of police officers, firefighters and EMS members remain quarantined. Washington has identified 504 positive cases, with nine deaths. Mayor Muriel Bowser has issued a stay-home order for Washington’s approximately 700,000 residents. Neighboring Maryland and Virginia have done the same.
— AP
Army chief does not have coronavirus — IDF
IDF chief Aviv Kohavi has tested negative for COVID-19, the army announces.
Kohavi and two other top generals entered quarantine on Tuesday after it was discovered that they had a meeting with someone who had the virus.
The IDF says Kohavi feels well and will remain in quarantine until the end of the week.
Test results for Home Front Command Maj. Gen. Tamir Yadai and head of IDF Operations Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva have not yet been received.
