Bomb attached to balloons detonates inside Israeli community; no injuries caused

The US military for the first time deploys the THAAD missile defense system in Israel, as part of a drill conducted by the United States European Command (EUCOM), the IDF says in a statement.

“The purpose of the deployment is to practice rapid deployment across the globe of complex systems, and to enhance cooperation with the IAF’s air defense systems,” the Israeli military says in an English-language statement, adding that the drill “emphasizes the US’s commitment to the defense and security of Israel.”

“The IDF is working in cooperation with US forces in order to enhance coordination between the two militaries and to strengthen the ability to defend Israeli airspace,” the army adds.

“The IDF is grateful for this exercise and stands ready to protect Israel’s airspace and civilians against a variety of threats from near and far. This is a defensive deployment that is not related to any specific current event.”