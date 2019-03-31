Brazil’s FM said to confirm planned opening of trade office

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Several Israeli speakers are to appear at a business conference in Bahrain next month, a move condemned by MPs in the tiny Gulf state.

At least three Israeli speakers, including the Israel Innovation Authority’s deputy chief Anya Eldan, are scheduled to speak at the Global Entrepreneurship Congress in Manama, according to the forum’s website.

Members of parliament say Sunday they were against hosting Israeli speakers in Bahrain, which — like most Arab states — does not recognize the Jewish state.

“Parliament stresses its support for the just cause of the brotherly Palestinian people, and it will remain a priority for the Bahraini and Arab people,” it says in a statement published on its official Facebook page.

“The end of the Israeli occupation and the withdrawal from all Arab land is an absolute necessity for the stability and security of the region and for a fair and comprehensive peace.”

— AFP