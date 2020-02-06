Car-ramming suspect is from East Jerusalem’s A-Tur neighborhood — Shin Bet

Nine of the 12 IDF new recruits who were injured last night in a car-ramming terror attack in Jerusalem attend their military swearing-in ceremony at a Golani base.

The recruits had been slated to attend a swearing-in ceremony at the Western Wall in the early morning hours when the attack happened. Three more soldiers are still in hospital.

One of the injured soldiers says: “We are okay, the worst is behind us.”

“No terror attack can stop us,” says Golani Brigade commander Shai Kalper.