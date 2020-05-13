Centrist MK: Annexation ‘will undermine Zionist vision’
Greeting Pompeo, PM says unity gov’t presents opportunity to promote peace

US secretary of state is expected to discuss Iran and West Bank annexation plans with Israeli leaders before boarding plane back home after whirlwind trip

By Jacob Magid Today, 8:23 am 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lands in Israel for a one-day visit on May 13, 2020 (Matty Stern/US Embassy Jerusalem)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lands in Israel for a one-day visit on May 13, 2020 (Matty Stern/US Embassy Jerusalem)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.

10:57 am

Centrist MK: Annexation ‘will undermine Zionist vision’

Responding to US Secretary of State and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans to discuss West Bank annexation during their ongoing meeting, Yesh Atid MK Ram Ben-Barak issues a statement saying such a policy “will undermine the Zionist vision.”

“Unilateral annexation will undermine the Zionist vision and the principles of the establishment of the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, bring about the collapse of the Palestinian Authority and severely harm the peace agreements with Egypt and Jordan — all for the sake of a temporary political achievement [for Netanyahu],” he says.

 

10:30 am

10:29 am

Weddings halls said set to open next week with 100 guest limit

As Israel continues to relax coronavirus related restrictions, the Health Ministry is reportedly planning to recommend opening event halls and allowing weddings of up to 100 people to take place as early as next week.

Weddings and funerals are currently allowed to have up to 50 people if they are held in open areas. According to the Health Ministry plan, all gatherings held in event halls will be allowed up to 100 people as long as social distancing and hygiene measures are kept, Channel 12 reports.

The plan is set to voted on by the cabinet later in the week, the report says.

10:17 am

Pompeo appears to take hit at China in appearance with Netanyahu

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in his remarks about the planned cooperation on the pandemic, attacks China, without mentioning it by name, for its alleged policy to hide its role in the spread of the coronavirus.

“You’re a great partner, you share information, unlike some other countries that try to obfuscate and hide that information,” he tells Netanyahu. “We’ll talk about that country too.”

Netanyahu replies by saying that the most important thing was “actually generating information, and then sharing it.”

The US top diplomat speaks only very briefly about the annexation, saying, “There remains work yet to do, and we need to make progress on that. I am looking forward to it.”

10:13 am

Pompeo’s arrives at PM residence for talks with Netanyahu; meeting with Gantz to follow

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem for his meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that is expected to focus on Iran and Israel’s controversial West Bank annexation plans.

He will subsequently meet with Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz at 1:30 p.m. before heading back to the US later this afternoon.

10:08 am

Netanyahu tells Pompeo unity government opportunity to promote peace

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hosts US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at his Jerusalem residence to discuss bilateral cooperation on the coronavirus pandemic, Iranian aggression and the Israeli plans to annex parts of the West Bank.

During joint remarks before their meeting, Netanyahu says the first issue on the agenda is the global fight against disease. “The second thing is, there is something else plaguing our region — unremitting Iranian aggression and terror.”

He thanks US President Donald Trump for his vigorous stance against the Islamic Republic.

Thirdly, Netanyahu refers to his plan to apply sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and all settlements across the West Bank.

“Now we’re about to form a national unity government, tomorrow. This is an opportunity to promote peace and security based on the understanding that I reached with President Trump in my last visit to Washington in January,” Netanyahu says.

“These are all tremendous challenges and opportunities, we can do them because we have such a powerful bond that makes the alliance between Israel and US stand out, certainly for us, but for many for other countries looking around.”

Raphael Ahren and Jacob Magid

9:52 am

WATCH: Netanyahu and Pompeo address media before closed-door meeting

9:48 am

IDF says troops were responding to ‘violent disturbance’ in town where teen was killed

The Israel Defense Forces responds to reports that a Palestinian teenager was shot dead during clashes with soldiers overnight in the al-Fawar refugee camp, saying riots broke out during an arrest raid requiring troops to use live fire as well as less lethal riot dispersal weapons.

The military says a soldier was lightly wounded by a rock thrown at him.

“A violent disturbance developed in which terrorists threw stones and boulders, Molotov cocktails and explosives. Gunshots were also heard in the area,” the IDF says.

“The soldiers responded with riot dispersal equipment and with live fire.”

The military says it is aware of “claims of a Palestinian being killed and a number of Palestinians being injured.”

— Judah Ari Gross

9:39 am

Bucking social distancing, hundreds gather for funeral of Palestinian teen shot dead by IDF

The funeral for Palestinian teen Zaid Fadel Al-Qaysiah who was shot dead by IDF troops during clashes in the Fawwar refugee camp near Hebron has kicked off.

Photos from the funeral show heavily crowded streets in an apparent bucking of social distancing guidelines.

Crowding was also reported at the funeral of IDF soldier Amit Ben Ygal who was struck and killed by a rock hurled during clashes with Palestinians in Yabad early Tuesday morning. Israeli guidelines currently allow up to 50 people at funerals.

9:30 am

9:30 am

8:54 am

3 former security officials in Ghana said jailed for doing business with shady Israeli firm

A court in Ghana has sentenced three former government senior officials to significant jail time for purchasing spyware products from the controversial Israeli surveillance firm NSO Group, the Cyber Scoop news site reports.

Former national security coordinator Salifu Osman and telecommunications authority director-general William Tetteh Tevie have each been sentenced to five years in prison and telecommunications authority former board chairman Eugene Baffoe-Bonnie was sentenced to six years because he made $200,000 from the deal with NSO, Cyber Scoop reports, citing local media.

The high court in Ghana found that the officials had caused significant financial loss in the country due to their $4 million purchase of NSO Group’s signature Pegasus spyware, Cyber Scoop writes.

The court decision appears to represent the first time that a government official has been jailed for doing business with NSO.

NSO Group has previously claimed that it only licenses its software to governments for “fighting crime and terror” and that it investigates credible allegations of misuse, but activists argue the technology has been instead used for human rights abuses.

Three of NSO Group’s founders — Omri Lavie, Shalev Hulio and Isaac Zack — invest their personal money through a firm known as the Founders’ Group that has invested in the largely fraudulent binary options industry, The Times of Israel reported last month

8:40 am

Police fine, release 317 Israelis who sought to illegally enter Mount Meron

Police have released 317 Israelis who were arrested after trying to break into a sacred compound at Mount Meron in northern Israel for the Lag B’Omer holiday Tuesday evening in defiance of government orders limiting entry to the site due to coronavirus fears.

The suspects were all fined for violating coronavirus guidelines.

Three additional Israelis charged with assaulting police officers remain in jail.

 

8:30 am

Police open probe into price tag attack near Ramallah

Police announce that they have opened an investigation into an apparent hate crime attack in the central West Bank village of Baytin northeast of Ramallah where residents awoke this morning to discover walls of several homes graffitied with Hebrew slogans.

The phrases spray-painted along with a Star of David included “I don’t sleep when blood is spilled here” and “our soldiers lives come before the lives of the enemy.”

Israeli and Palestinian rights groups lament that such attacks have become rather regular occurrences in the West Bank, while the suspects are almost never pursued by police.

8:14 am

Pompeo deplanes at Ben Gurion wearing an American flag mask, readies for 10 a.m. meeting with PM

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has landed at Ben Gurion Airport ahead of his 10 a.m. meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

8:12 am

14-year-old Palestinian said shot dead by Israeli forces during raid near Hebron

IDF forces shot and killed a 14-year-old Palestinian during clashes that erupted during an early morning raid in the Fawwar refugee camp near Hebron, the Palestinian Quds News Network reports.

The victim has been identified as Zaid Fadel Al-Qaysiah. He was hit in the head and arrived at a nearby hospital in critical condition before doctors were forced to pronounce his death.

Two other Palestinians were hit and injured by live fire used by IDF troops during the clashes.

The Israeli military continued its hunt for the suspect who hurled the large rock that struck and killed 21-year-old soldier Amit Ben Ygal overnight Monday during a raid in the village of Yabad. Over a dozen have been arrested, but the IDF has not indicated that any of those suspects had been the one who threw the lethal stone.

 

7:57 am

Palestinian village wake up to suspected price-tag attack

Residents of the central West Bank village of Baytin northeast of Ramallah have woken up this morning to discover an apparent price-tag, hate crime attack allegedly carried out by settler extremists.

The walls of two homes were graffitied with a Star of David and the Hebrew phrases “I don’t sleep when blood is spilled here” and “our soldiers lives come before the lives of the enemy.”

7:51 am

After testing negative for COVID, but still not feeling well, US envoy to stay away from Pompeo

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman is “experiencing mild upper-respiratory symptoms,” an embassy spokeswoman says ahead of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit.

“He was tested for COVID-19 and the result was negative. Nevertheless, in an abundance of caution, State Department medical staff have recommended that Ambassador Friedman not be in proximity with Secretary Pompeo,” the spokeswoman adds.

10:57 am

