Christmas festivities begin in West Bank town of Bethlehem

PM hails ‘outstanding achievements,’ says current coalition the core of the next

Confirming that Israel will be holding elections in April, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says this is a unanimous decision of coalition parties.

At a meeting of his ruling Likud party, Netanyahu hails the current government’s “outstanding achievements” over its four years in office.

He praises Israel’s ties with the US, and notes the moving of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

He vows that Israel will continue to prevent Iran establishing itself in Syria, will tackle Hezbollah’s attack tunnels, and will deal with Hamas. The IDF is “ready for all scenarios,” he says.

He hails the country’s economic growth, and notes that the minimum wage is “higher than ever.”

He also cites the nation-state law, which enshrines Israel as the national homeland of the Jewish people, in the list of accomplishments.

“We’ll complete our work,” he vows.

His Likud, he predicts, “will win” the elections. He also says the current coalition is the “core” of the next coalition.

With God’s help, he says, he and the Likud aim to keep leading Israel in the direction it has followed these past years.