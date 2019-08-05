Civil service commissioner approves new director-general for Justice Ministry

Civil Service Commissioner Daniel Hershkowitz has approved Justice Minister Amir Ohana’s appointment of his associate Ophir Cohen to serve as the ministry’s director-general.

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel had criticized Ohana’s decision to fire previous director-general Emi Palmor in favor of Cohen, who has little relevant experience in law.

But Hershkowitz says he was convinced by Ohana’s assertion that Cohen will be able to work with the ministry’s professional team to keep things running properly.