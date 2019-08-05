The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s developments as they unfold.
Civil service commissioner approves new director-general for Justice Ministry
Civil Service Commissioner Daniel Hershkowitz has approved Justice Minister Amir Ohana’s appointment of his associate Ophir Cohen to serve as the ministry’s director-general.
The Movement for Quality Government in Israel had criticized Ohana’s decision to fire previous director-general Emi Palmor in favor of Cohen, who has little relevant experience in law.
But Hershkowitz says he was convinced by Ohana’s assertion that Cohen will be able to work with the ministry’s professional team to keep things running properly.
Trump proposes tighter gun control tied to immigration reform
US President Donald Trump is suggesting that Republicans and Democrats agree on tighter gun control and link this to his pet project of immigration reform.
“Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform,” Trump tweets as he prepares to address the nation on two weekend mass shootings that left 29 dead and dozens wounded in Texas and Ohio.
“We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events!” Trump writes.
We cannot let those killed in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, die in vain. Likewise for those so seriously wounded. We can never forget them, and those many who came before them. Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2019
— AFP
Hamas calls on Gazans to stop waving swastika banners at protests
The Hamas terror organization is calling on protesters in the Gaza Strip to refrain from waving flags with swastikas during border demonstrations, Channel 12 reports.
The new instruction not to use any flags besides the Palestinian one comes days after the Israeli army published photos of a swastika banner being flown during Friday’s rally.
The Nazi Swastika flag, a symbol of murder and hatred, raised yet again during a Hamas riot in Gaza today.In the face of this hatred stand IDF soldiers, ready and determined to defend lsrael.
פורסם על ידי Israel Defense Forces ב- יום שישי, 2 באוגוסט 2019
The Nazi symbol has been waved by protesters on previous occasions during protests.
Hamas says it does not want “the Zionist occupation to make use of this” to delegitimize the protests.
