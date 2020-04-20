Closure on Jerusalem neighborhoods, Bnei Brak not expected to be renewed

Israel on Monday night and Tuesday will solemnly mark its annual Holocaust Remembrance Day, though all events and ceremonies will be moved online due to the pandemic.

The annual ceremony at the Yad Vashem memorial has been pre-recorded.

In lieu of in-person survivor testimony, the museum is directing Israelis to peruse its digital resources on the Holocaust and many Israelis are expected to attend videoconference testimonies later in the evening.

Holocaust survivors have been among the 172 fatalities of the virus in Israel, including Aryeh Even, the country’s first death from the pandemic, and Eliezer Grynfeld, 96, who greeted Pope Francis at Yad Vashem in 2014.