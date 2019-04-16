Conference of European Rabbis expresses solidarity after Notre Dame fire

A 38-year-old man’s body is found in an open field near the Arab town of Kafr Qassem. The man had been missing for two weeks.

Police begin an investigation to determine the circumstances of the incident, with an initial probe raising a suspicion he was abducted and murdered, police say.

Reports say the background is likely a dispute within the local community.

The man worked as a waiter at a restaurant in Jaffa, and was reported missing by his family when he didn’t show up for work.