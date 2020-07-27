Court bans Health Ministry from giving sick days to quarantined Israelis

The High Court of Justice has canceled the Health Ministry’s authority to give sick days to Israelis forced to enter quarantine due to concerns they’ve been infected with the coronavirus.

Up until now the ministry automatically gave people sent into quarantine sick day approval, forcing employers to keep paying them while they remained at home.

The court has accepted the petitions of employer organizations that complained of being forced to shoulder the burden.

Now the government must either find a way to compensate quarantined individuals, or they will remain without pay for the duration of their quarantine.