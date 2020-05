Court delays implementation of ruling allowing convicted pedophile to supervise student healthcare

The Nazareth Regional Labor Court has ordered a delay in the implementation of its ruling last month that allowed a pediatrician who was convicted of possessing and distributing some 190,000 child pornography videos and images to take a position as a medical supervisor at the Health Ministry’s student health services department in the Northern District.

The decision comes in the light of a request by the State Prosecutor’s Office, which plans to file an appeal against the ruling in the coming days, a legal official tells The Times of Israel.

Against the recommendation of the Civil Service Commission, the court ruled last month that Avraham Barkai can fill the post which will allow him to pay visits to schools but not treat children.

The decision sparked widespread uproar among rights groups, and Education Minister Rafi Peretz declared that he would not allow Barkai to enter a single school on his watch.