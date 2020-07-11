The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s events as they happen.
Crowd at Tel Aviv protest against government’s economic policies reaches 10,000
Attendance at a protest in Tel Aviv against the government’s economic policies during the COVID-19 pandemic swells to some 10,000 people, according to Hebrew media estimates.
Voicing support for Tel Aviv protest, Gantz appears to call for 2-year budget
Defense Minister Benny Gantz voices support for Israelis protesting against the government’s economic policies during the pandemic at a demonstration in Tel Aviv, and appears to call for the passage of a budget that runs through 2021 — which has become a point of contention with coalition partner Prime Minister Netanyahu.
“The citizens who have gone out to the streets are expressing real and justified distress and they have the full right to do this, and we as a government have the responsibility to listen and to work to find solutions,” Gantz writes on his Facebook page.
“The coronavirus has brought us one of the greatest health, social and economic crises in the history of the state. Together, we can overcome it by safeguarding life and livelihood,” he adds.
Gantz says he told Netanyahu and Finance Minister Israel Katz that along with the financial aid package it announced Thursday, Blue and White will insist that a “much broader budgetary policy is soon presented that will encourage growth growing forward” and goes beyond the next three months.
Health Ministry reports 1,198 new infections over Shabbat; 3 more deaths recorded
The Health Ministry reports 1,198 new coronavirus cases over Shabbat, bringing the total number of inections in Israel since the start of the pandemic to 37,464.
Of the 18,296 active cases, 134 people are in serious condition, including 49 on ventilators. Another 102 people are in moderate condition and the rest have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic.
The ministry also records three more deaths, raising the toll to 354.
It says 25,265 tests were performed yesterday.
‘I’m here to call on the government to do what it has promised,’ Tel Aviv protester says
Tel Aviv resident Ruti Arenfeld says she’s attending the protest in Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square to show solidarity with many of her friends who have lost their jobs as a result of the government’s crippling restrictions aimed at curbing the pandemic.
“I’m not here to make a political statement. There are some who are trying to make this about Bibi’s corruption, but I think that’s a mistake,” she says as a man walks by her with a poster reading “corrupt ones go home,” next to a picture of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“I’m here to call on the government to do what it has promised. To transfer the money to the wage workers and small businesses,” continues Arenfeld.
“You told them to close and they did that. Now it’s your turn to help them before it’s too late,” she adds.
While organizers billed the demonstration as apolitical, some of the protesters chant, “Bibi [Netanyahu], go home,” in what appears to represent the sentiment among many of the participants.
Dozens of police officers are roaming in and around Rabin Square, with some of them playing a pre-recorded message asking protesters to abide the government’s coronavirus guidelines by remaining two meters apart from one another and wearing masks.
— Jacob Magid
Over 2,000 demonstrate in Tel Aviv against government’s economic policies
A protest against the government’s policies to address the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic is beginning in Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square.
Over 2,000 people are currently at the demonstration, according to the Haaretz daily. Hebrew TV news reports say there are thousands in the square.
IDF soldiers nab 3 Gazans who entered Israel
Israeli troops arrest three Palestinians who entered Israel from the Gaza Strip, the military says.
The three were not carrying weapons and after being questioned where they were arrested, the soldiers returned them to Gaza, according to the Israel Defense Forces.
Blue and White lawmakers express support for protest in Tel Aviv
Lawmakers from the Blue and White party voice support for this evening’s protest in Tel Aviv against the government’s economic policies during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The protesters are expressing real and justified distress,” Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn writes on Twitter.
Nissenkorn, a former head of the Histadrut labor federation, says a financial aid package unveiled Thursday by Prime Minister Netanyahu and Finance Minister Israel Katz is a “step in the right direction, but we must present a budget that will bring economic certainty and engines of growth.”
As part of the coalition deal between Blue and White and Netanyahu’s Likud party, the sides agreed to pass a two-year budget. Citing the pandemic, Netanyahu is now calling for a one-year budget, which could potentially enable him to call new elections without having to hand the premiership to Defense Minister Benny Gantz, the head of Blue and White.
“We’ll insist that the budget look toward 2021 and will give a security net to businesses, the self-employed and the unemployed,” Nissenkorn says.
Blue and White MK Ram Shefa also voices support for the protest.
“Every protest is important, but the demonstration today is critical. Ahead of the budgetary decisions our role here is to ensure that no members of the coalition will continue to forget what the right national priorities are at the moment,” he tweets.
Anti-Netanyahu protesters asked to leave demonstration against government’s economic policy
A group of protesters against Prime Minister Netanyahu arrive at Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square, where a demonstration against the government’s handling of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus is being held this evening.
The anti-Netanyahu demonstrators, some of whom are wearing shirts emblazoned with the words “crime minister,” are asked to leave by the organizers of the economic protest, according to the Kann public broadcaster.
Organizers of this evening’s protest have said the demonstration is “apolitical” and not directed against Netanyahu.
16 detained for breaking into TV studios during protest against finance minister
Police detain 16 demonstrators breaking into the television studios in Neve Elan during a protest against Finance Minister Israel Katz.
Police say the 16 are suspected of disturbing public order.
Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the studio to protest against Katz as he arrived for an interview with Channel 12 news.
The demonstration was made up of social workers, who earlier this week announced a general strike after talks with the government failed to produce a change in their working conditions.
Anti-graft protests against Netanyahu held throughout country
“Black flag” protesters rally across Israel against Prime Minister Netanyahu, calling on him to resign due to his indictment on corruption charges.
There are over 160 demonstrations taking place at locations throughout the country, according to the Kann public broadcaster.
Police detain 38 East Jerusalem residents for possessing fireworks
Police say they’ve detained 38 residents of East Jerusalem for possessing fireworks.
The announcement comes after some police said in the morning that they received reports of gunfire, but that the noise was the sound of fireworks being set off to celebrate the end of matriculation exams.
38 חשודים עוכבו/נעצרו בפעילות משטרתית במהלך סוף השבוע נגד שיגור והחזקת זיקוקים במזרח ירושלים. הזיקוקים נורו לאחר פרסום תוצאות בחינות הבגרות במזרח ירושלים. כ-185 "כוורות" זיקוקים נתפסו על ידי המשטרה.
(בסרטון: פעילות המשטרה במהלכה נתפס רכב ממנו שוגרו זיקוקים)@VeredPelman pic.twitter.com/TDlXF4ilIx
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) July 11, 2020
Erdogan rebuffs worldwide condemnation of Hagia Sophia’s conversion to mosque
ISTANBUL — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan rejects worldwide condemnation over Turkey’s decision to convert the Byzantine-era monument Hagia Sophia back into a mosque, saying it represents his country’s will to use its “sovereign rights.”
Erdogan, who is accused by critics of chipping away at the Muslim-majority country’s secular pillars, announced yesterday that Muslim prayers would begin on July 24 at the UNESCO World Heritage site.
In the past, he has repeatedly called for the stunning building to be renamed as a mosque.
“Those who do not take a step against Islamophobia in their own countries … attack Turkey’s will to use its sovereign rights,” Erdogan says during a ceremony he attended via video-conference.
A magnet for tourists worldwide, the Hagia Sophia was first constructed as a cathedral in the Christian Byzantine Empire but was converted into a mosque after the Ottoman conquest of Constantinople in 1453.
Erdogan’s announcement came after the cancellation by a top court of a 1934 cabinet decision under modern Turkey’s secularising founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk to preserve the church-turned-mosque as a museum.
“We made this decision not looking at what others say but looking what our right is and what our nation wants, just like what we have done in Syria, in Libya and elsewhere,” the Turkish leader says.
— AFP
Rouhani says Iran can’t shutter economy despite worsening virus outbreak
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran says it cannot afford to shut down its sanctions-hit economy, even as the country’s novel coronavirus outbreak worsens with record-high death tolls and rising infections.
Iran must continue “economic, social and cultural activities while observing health protocols,” President Hassan Rouhani says during a televised virus taskforce meeting.
“The simplest solution is to close down all activities, (but) the next day, people would come out to protest the (resulting) chaos, hunger, hardship and pressure,” he adds.
The Islamic Republic has been struggling since late February to contain the country’s COVID-19 outbreak, the deadliest in the Middle East.
Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari reports that 188 people had died from the respiratory disease in the past 24 hours, raising the overall toll to 12,635.
Iran’s daily COVID-19 death toll has topped 100 since around mid-June, with a record single-day tally of 221 reported on Thursday.
Lari also raises the country’s caseload to 255,117, with 2,397 new infections recorded.
The outbreak’s rising toll has prompted authorities to make wearing masks mandatory in enclosed public spaces and to allow the hardest hit provinces to reimpose restrictive measures.
Iran closed schools, cancelled public events and banned movement between its 31 provinces in March, but Rouhani’s government progressively lifted restrictions from April to reopen its sanctions-hit economy.
Iran has suffered a sharp economic downturn after US President Donald Trump withdrew from a landmark nuclear agreement in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions.
The International Monetary Fund predicts Iran’s economy will shrink by six percent this year.
— AFP
More coronavirus cases reported in Syria’s overcrowded rebel enclave
At least two doctors in Syria’s opposition-held northwest have been infected with the coronavirus, a monitoring group reports, the latest confirmed cases in the overcrowded rebel enclave.
The new infections raise the number of confirmed cases to three in the area, where health care facilities have been devastated by years of civil war, and where testing has been limited due to scarce resources.
Observers fear the virus could spread easily in Idlib province, a concern compounded as Russia, an ally of the Syrian government, moved at the UN Security Council to reduce cross-border aid from Turkey.
Aid groups and UN agencies say such a reduction would hamper the delivery of live-saving assistance amid a global pandemic.
Doctors following up on the cases say testing and contact tracing is underway to attempt to isolate and prevent the spread of the virus. The two new carriers have been in contact with the area’s first confirmed infected person — a doctor who had moved between different hospitals and towns.
“The anticipation is a catastrophic outcome if there is no proper containment of the initial cases or proper isolation,” says Naser alMuhawish, of the Early Warning and Alert Response Network that carries out testing and monitoring of the virus. “Don’t forget we are in a conflict zone. So doctors are already scarce and need to move between more than one place.”
The first case was reported Thursday and the hospital where the doctor works has since suspended its operations and quarantined patients and support staff to carry out testing. Meanwhile, hospitals in northwest Syria announced yesterday they would be suspending non-emergency procedures and outpatient services for at least one week. Schools were to shut down until further notice. Before the confirmed cases, there had been only about 2,000 people tested for the virus.
— AP
Ahead of Tel Aviv rally, protest organizer says ‘the period of naivety is over’
Ahead of a planned demonstration this evening in Tel Aviv against the government’s policies to address the economic fallout accompanying the coronavirus pandemic, one of the protest’s organizers stresses the event is not meant to be a show of opposition to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“This isn’t a political protest, it’s a protest of the people,” Ronen Maili, head of the Israel Bars and Clubs Association, tells the Kann public broadcaster.
Commenting on the financial aid package Netanyahu unveiled during a press conference Thursday, Maili describes it as a “pretty presentation,” but says demonstrators want immediate action.
“We want to see the money in the bank. The period of naivety is over,” he says.
While generally complimentary of the aid plan, Maili calls for some changes.
“We’re businesses people. Until it’s closed, it’s not closed,” he says.
