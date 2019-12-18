Cyprus adopts broad IHRA definition of anti-Semitism

Cyprus adopts a broad definition of anti-Semitism that takes aim at some expressions of anti-Israel sentiment, the Mediterranean island country’s ambassador to Israel says in a tweet.

The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition states that various forms of vitriol against Israel, including comparing it to Nazi Germany, are examples of anti-Semitism, though criticizing Israel’s policies is not.

Cyprus is the 17th country to adopt the definition.

Breaking: #Cyprus ???????? becomes today the 17th country to adopt the #IHRA definition of #Antisemitism.The decision reaffirms the firm commitment of ???????? to combat all forms of #AntiSemitism #Cyprus has also applied for observer status in #IHRA #Dutytoremember #Neveragaininaction — Thessalia S. Shambos (@ThsShambos) December 18, 2019

Israel’s ambassador in Nicosia Sammy Revel welcomes the move, as do Foreign Ministry Director-General Yuval Rotem and David Harris, the CEO of the American Jewish Committee.

An important step taken by Cyprus. We hope to see more countries adopting the IHRA definition in combating antisemitism. https://t.co/kEe0pQ9Pub — Yuval Rotem ???????? (@Yuval_Rotem) December 18, 2019