Damascus accuses Israel of expansionism after Netanyahu annexation pledge
Syria, Saudi Arabia join criticism of Netanyahu annexation pledge

Riyadh calls PM’s vow to apply sovereignty to most of Jordan Valley a ‘very dangerous escalation’; Damascus says move consistent with Israel’s ‘expansionist nature’

By TOI staff Today, 1:52 pm 0 Edit
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) and US National Security Adviser John Bolton tour the Jordan Valley, in the West Bank, on June 23, 2019. (Kobi Gideon/GPO)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.

1:55 pm

Iran urges US to ‘put warmongers aside’ after Bolton firing

Iran’s president is urging the US to “put warmongers aside” as tensions roil the Persian Gulf amid an escalating crisis between Washington and Tehran in the wake of the collapsing nuclear deal with world powers.

Hassan Rouhani’s remarks signals approval of US President Donald Trump’s abrupt dismissal of John Bolton as national security adviser. Bolton had been hawkish on Iran and other global challenges.

Rouhani’s website quoted him as further urging the US to “abandon warmongering and its maximum pressure policy” on Iran. He spoke at a Cabinet meeting in Tehran.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani speaks at parliament in the capital Tehran on September 3, 2019. (ATTA KENARE/AFP)

Ali Rabiei, a government spokesman, said after the meeting that Bolton’s dismissal may help the U.S. have a “less biased” attitude toward Iran.

Though he stressed the dismissal was an internal US issue, Rabiei called Bolton “the symbol of America’s hawkish policies and its animosity toward Iran.”

Bolton was critical of any potential talks between Trump and leaders of Iran and persuaded Trump to keep US forces in Syria to counter the Iranian influence in the region.

— AP

1:54 pm

Damascus accuses Israel of expansionism after Netanyahu annexation pledge

Damascus is condemning a vow by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to annex part of the West Bank if reelected, accusing him expansionism.

“Syria strongly condemns the prime minister’s announcement,” a Syrian foreign ministry source tells state news agency SANA, warning Israel against a “flagrant violation” of international treaties.

The source says that the planned move is consistent with Israel’s “expansionist nature” and its history of “attacking the rights of Palestinians.”

He also criticizes unnamed Arab states for seeking to normalize ties with Israel, saying they “bear a historical responsibility for its rogue behavior,” SANA says.

— Agencies

1:53 pm

Saudis condemn Netanyahu pledge to annex West Bank

Saudi Arabia has denounced Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s vow to annex parts of the West Bank as a “very dangerous escalation.”

Thse strongly worded statement is a significant rebuke from a regional power that has recently grown closer to Israel over their shared concerns about Iran.

Netanyahu said yesterday he’d extend Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley if he is reelected next week and would move to annex Jewish settlements.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu points at a map of the Jordan Valley as he gives a statement, promising to extend Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley and northern Dead Sea area, in Ramat Gan on September 10, 2019. (Menahem Kahana/AFP)

It was widely viewed in Israel as a campaign stunt and initially received a relatively muted response in the Arab world, where championing the Palestinians has waned.

But Saudi Arabia’s royal court, which runs the affairs of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, says other regional concerns “will not affect the status of the Palestinian cause.”

— AP

1:54 pm

