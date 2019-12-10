The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s developments as they unfold.
Death toll in New Zealand eruption rises to 6; 8 others presumed dead
The death toll from New Zealand’s White Island volcano eruption rises to six late Tuesday, after an injured person died in an Auckland hospital, police said.
“Police can confirm a further person has died following the eruption on Whakaari/White Island, bringing the official toll to six,” a police statement says.
Eight more people who remain missing are presumed dead after the volcano erupted Monday.
— AFP
Democrats poised to unveil 2 impeachment articles vs. Trump
House Democrats are poised to unveil two articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — with an announcement expected early Tuesday.
Democratic leaders say Trump put US elections and national security at risk when he asked Ukraine to investigate his rivals, including Joe Biden.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi declined during an event Monday evening to discuss the articles or the coming announcement. Details were shared by multiple people familiar with the discussions but unauthorized to discuss them and granted anonymity.
When asked if she has enough votes to impeach the Republican president, the Democratic leader said she would let House lawmakers vote their conscience.
“On an issue like this, we don’t count the votes. People will just make their voices known on it,” Pelosi said at The Wall Street Journal CEO Council. “I haven’t counted votes, nor will I.”
The outcome, though, appears increasingly set as the House prepares to vote, as it has only three times in history against a US president.
Trump spent part of the day tweeting against the impeachment proceedings, but did not immediately respond late Monday. The president and his allies have railed against the “absurd” proceedings.
— AP
Sa’ar takes swipe at Netanyahu, criticizes West Bank policies
Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar, who is challenging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the party leadership, berates the premier, during a visit to the Palestinian village of Khan al-Ahmar.
He criticizes the government led by Netanyahu for failing to raze the village amid international pressure, despite receiving court approval to do so.
“The future of Judea and Samaria will be determined with actions, not words,” says Sa’ar, using the biblical name for the West Bank. “Evacuate Khan al-Ahmar now.”
Sa’ar also discusses his prospective leadership bid, saying: “I am convinced that if I win and become the leader of Likud, I will lead it to a great victory.”
He also takes a swipe at Netanyahu, saying there is “no chance to form a government, even if we go to a third election.”
The Knesset is expected to dissolve on Wednesday night, after both Netanyahu and Blue and White’s Benny Gantz failed to form a government after the inconclusive September elections. A previous election in April also failed to yield a government.
