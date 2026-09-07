Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, September 7, 2026
Defying Likud court, Netanyahu says he’ll present his candidates for Knesset slate tomorrow morning
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defies an internal Likud court ruling and says he will only present his list of candidates for the reserved slots on the party’s Knesset slate tomorrow morning.
The court had ordered Netanyahu earlier this evening to present his list of candidates for approval within two hours.
In his response to the court — filed only after the two-hour time limit was up — Netanyahu decries the order as “unreasonable.”
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