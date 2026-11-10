Democrats MK Kariv walks out of plenum as Knesset speaker takes jab at Arab parties

Democrats MK Gilad Kariv walked out of the Knesset plenum during the swearing-in ceremony a short while ago, when Speaker Amir Ohana called for no cooperation with people who “spread blood libels about our soldiers” and call “the Jewish people in their own land invaders,” footage shows.

Those and subsequent comments by Ohana were a jab at Arab parties Ra’am and the Joint List, whose support could be crucial for Zionist opposition parties to form a government.

Kariv says on X afterward that Ohana’s speech was “a tin-eared end to a disgraceful tenure.”

“We didn’t expect anything else from Amir Ohana the Kahanist,” Kariv adds, referring to disciples of slain extremist rabbi Meir Kahane.

ח״כ גלעד קריב נוטש את המליאה בעקבות הנאום של אוחנה והקריאה לא לשתף פעולה עם המפלגות הערביות pic.twitter.com/VIDXWcrU6t — עמיאל ירחי (@amiel_y) November 10, 2026