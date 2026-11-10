Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Democrats MK Kariv walks out of plenum as Knesset speaker takes jab at Arab parties

Today, 5:27 pm
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Democrats MK Gilad Kariv walked out of the Knesset plenum during the swearing-in ceremony a short while ago, when Speaker Amir Ohana called for no cooperation with people who “spread blood libels about our soldiers” and call “the Jewish people in their own land invaders,” footage shows.

Those and subsequent comments by Ohana were a jab at Arab parties Ra’am and the Joint List, whose support could be crucial for Zionist opposition parties to form a government.

Kariv says on X afterward that Ohana’s speech was “a tin-eared end to a disgraceful tenure.”

“We didn’t expect anything else from Amir Ohana the Kahanist,” Kariv adds, referring to disciples of slain extremist rabbi Meir Kahane.

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