Deputy FM confirms Israel will bar US lawmakers Omar, Tlaib from entering

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely confirms that Israel has made a decision to deny entry to US congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib over their BDS support.

“Israel has decided — we won’t enable the members of Congress to enter the country,” she tells the Kan public broadcaster.

“We won’t allow those who deny our right to exist in this world to enter Israel. In principle this is a very justified decision.”