Director of Prime Minister’s Office says judicial overhaul is ‘going to disappear’

Yossi Shelley, the director general of the Prime Minister’s Office, implies in a radio interview that the government’s judicial overhaul plan is as good as dead.
“I’m not a politician but I think the public understands what happened,” Shelley tells Kan Reshet Bet. “We have to stop talking about it and talk about other issues,” including the Eilat port and the Ashkelon gas pipeline: “Talk about that a little, what’s this nonsense?” he adds.
Pressed on the issue, Shelley says: “Stop talking about it, it’s going to disappear anyway.”
In response to pushback, Shelley issues a statement saying that he did not mean to imply that “we need to withdraw from the legal reform, which we are committed to,” but rather to stress that the government is also involved in many other issues at the same time.
