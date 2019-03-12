Drummer Hal Blaine, who played on hits of Sinatra, Elvis, dies

Christian authorities in Jerusalem are denouncing the acquittal of two Jewish youths suspected of vandalizing a famous monastery.
Wadie Abunassar, an adviser to church leaders in the Holy Land, says that Israeli prosecutors’ decision to drop the case against a pair of right wing activists suspected of vandalizing the Dormition Abbey several years ago is “unacceptable.”
The prosecution’s decision comes after the Lod District Court threw out confessions from one of the suspects that were extracted under extreme duress.
Abunassar says the outcome is that those who carried out the attack weren’t “brought to justice” and Israeli authorities must find and punish them to deter others.
The attack against the Dormition Abbey, where Christians believe the Virgin Mary died, came amid a spate of vandalism on Christian targets that were blamed on extremist Jewish activists. It was widely condemned.
The Benedictine monastery just outside Jerusalem’s Old City is a popular site for pilgrims and tourists.
— AP
comments