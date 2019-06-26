Dutch railways to pay ‘tens of millions of euros’ for Holocaust victims

The Dutch national rail company says it will pay tens of millions of euros in compensation for Jews transported to Nazi death camps during World War II.

The payment by NS for what it calls a “black page in the history of the company” and is for survivors who were taken to camps, plus relatives of those who died.

The company earned millions of euros (dollars) in today’s terms after being commissioned by the occupying Nazi forces to transport Jewish families to extermination camps.

“It is estimated that several thousand people are eligible for the allowance, including an estimated 500 survivors. NS will set aside several tens of millions of euros for this in the coming years,” NS says in a statement.

The rail company apologized for its role in World War II back in 2005, but only finally announced that it would make compensation payments in November 2018.

A special commission has since been deciding on the amounts.

— AFP