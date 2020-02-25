Embassies told to disinvite expert who opposes Israel’s Iran policy — report

The Foreign Ministry has told Israel’s embassies in Russia, Bulgaria and Canada to cancel planned lectures by an Israeli Iran expert because the academic has criticized the government’s “maximum pressure” strategy against the Islamic Republic, Channel 13 reports.

The report says Haim Asraf, head of the ministry’s strategic division, today sent a letter to the three embassies regarding the planned appearances — by invitation of the embassies and with partial or full funding by the Foreign Ministry — by Dr. Raz Zimmt of the Tel Aviv University, one of the leading Israeli experts on Iran.

In the letter, Asraf says Zimmt “does not advance our diplomatic goals but rather serves as a vocal and scholarly opposition to them. As much as it is possible — I ask that you stop his visit.”

Zimmt and the Foreign Ministry refuse to comment on the report.