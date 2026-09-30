Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Erroneous reports claim second flydubai flight changes course; is en route to Tel Aviv, as expected

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 1:55 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

A second flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv is continuing its course as usual, contrary to erroneous Hebrew-language media reports saying the plane was turning around.

The mistaken reporting appears to stem from a glitch on flight-tracking sites saying that flight FDB1081 was being diverted to Dubai.

However, the plane has not issued any emergency signals, and tracking data shows it flying on its course to Tel Aviv without any anomalies, and not returning to the UAE.

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