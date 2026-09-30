Erroneous reports claim second flydubai flight changes course; is en route to Tel Aviv, as expected

A second flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv is continuing its course as usual, contrary to erroneous Hebrew-language media reports saying the plane was turning around.

The mistaken reporting appears to stem from a glitch on flight-tracking sites saying that flight FDB1081 was being diverted to Dubai.

However, the plane has not issued any emergency signals, and tracking data shows it flying on its course to Tel Aviv without any anomalies, and not returning to the UAE.