Ethiopian baby to return home after live-saving heart, kidney surgery in Israel

US President Donald Trump says he’ll go directly to the country’s Supreme Court “if the partisan Dems” ever try to impeach him.

But Trump’s strategy could run into a roadblock: The high court itself, which said in 1993 that the framers of the Constitution didn’t intend for the court to have the power to review impeachment proceedings. The Supreme Court ruled that impeachment and removal from office is Congress’ duty alone.

“I DID NOTHING WRONG,” Trump tweets. He says not only are there no “High Crimes and Misdemeanors,” one of the bases for impeachment outlined in the US Constitution, “there are no Crimes by me at all.”

He alleges Democrats committed crimes and says they’re looking “to Congress as last hope!” because “We waited for Mueller and WON.”

— AP