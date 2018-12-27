The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
Ex-IDF chief registers new political party ahead of early elections
Former IDF chief of staff Benny Gantz registers his new political party, officially marking his entry to politics ahead of early Knesset elections in April 2019.
The Hebrew name for the party is Hosen Leyisrael and will be called Israel Resilience Party in English.
A number of recent polls have put a Gantz-led party in second place behind Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud, albeit well behind in projected seat total. The surveys have also predicted that the opposition Zionist Union or Yesh Atid parties could prevent a challenge to Likud if Gantz were to join one of them.
Gantz, who served as chief of staff from 2011 to 2015, has largely maintained radio silence on his political views.
Rivlin to church leaders: Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem won’t harm religious freedom
President Reuven Rivlin hosts local Christian religious leaders at his official residence in Jerusalem for a New Year’s reception.
“Our sovereignty over Jerusalem will never compromise the freedom of worship and religion of all peoples of faith in Jerusalem and in all of Israel,” he says, according to a statement from his office.
Rivlin also addresses proposed legislation that would allow the state to confiscate church lands sold to private investors.
The State of Israel has no intention of harming the property rights of the churches or their ability to realize their assets to support their activities. We will never do that,” he says.
The bill has been strongly opposed by church leaders and the government last month delayed a discussion on it.
Israel publishes more settlement home tenders, bringing 2018 total to highest since 2002
Israel publishes tenders for 621 settlement homes in the West Bank a day after the Defense Ministry finished advancing plans for 2,191 other homes.
The publishing of tenders is an additional stage required for projects located in larger settlements where they are marketed by the Housing Ministry to private contractors, even though these homes have already received what is considered “final approval for construction.”
The tenders published are for homes in the Ma’ale Adumim, Beit Aryeh, Beitar Illit and Karnei Shomron settlements.
In 2018, a total of 3,788 tenders were published, roughly 600 more than the previous year and the highest amount since 2002.
Responding to the move, the Peace Now settlement watchdog says in a statement that “[Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu is willing to sell the interests of the Israeli public just to give more gifts to the settlers and scrape together more votes for his political survival.”
UAE to reopen embassy in Syria, 7 years after severing ties
DAMASCUS, Syria — The United Arab Emirates will reopen its embassy in Damascus Thursday, an official says, seven years after it severed ties with Syria over the violent repression that triggered the war.
An official at the information ministry invites journalists “to cover the reopening of the Emirati embassy in Damascus today.”
The move is seen as another step in efforts to bring the regime of President Bashar Assad back into the Arab fold after years of diplomatic isolation.
A visit to Damascus by Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir earlier this month had been interpreted by some observers as a sign of that trend.
Rumors of the Emirati embassy reopening have circulated in recent days as renovation work was spotted getting underway at the building.
The UAE broke ties with Syria in February 2012, as the repression of nationwide protests demanding regime change was escalating into a war which has now killed more than 360,000 people.
Satellite photos said to show damage from reported Israeli strike in Syria
Satellite photos released by an Israeli firm show damage to purported Iranian weapons storage facilities in Syria that were targeted in airstrikes attributed to Israel.
The images from ImageSat International show destroyed buildings at a base in Damascus of the Syrian army’s 4th division, which reportedly housed Iranian-made Fajr-5 rockets.
ImageSat also publishes photos showing no visible damage in other areas of Syria reportedly targeted in Tuesday’s aerial raids.
Though Israel has not officially acknowledged being behind the strikes, a senior Israeli official told The Associated Press Wednesday that the Israeli Air Force had carried out the attacks, which he said primarily targeted facilities used by Iran to send weapons to Hezbollah, the Shiite terror group in Lebanon it backs.
