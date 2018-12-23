Ex-wife of slain Argentina prosecutor removes self from suit, citing threats

Israel frets over stock market dive, and points finger at Trump

Israel’s main prime-time news broadcasts are leading with the sharp drop in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, reflecting jitters over changes underway on both sides of the Atlantic.

The dive, which saw main indices lose some five percent over Sunday — the sharpest drop since 2011 — is seen as a direct result of the US Federal Reserve Bank raising interest rates, and President Donald Trump raising questions over the Fed’s independence, sparking uncertainty in markets.

“This is a reflection of a lack of trust in Trump in all fields,” Channel 10 analyst Nadav Eyal says.

Israel’s central bank recently raised rates itself for the first time in years, a move that was criticized over the fact that new bank chief Amir Yaron still has not taken up the post.