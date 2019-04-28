Family of alleged synagogue gunman ‘shocked’ by deadly shooting

The family of the suspect in the California synagogue shooting says they are “shocked and deeply” saddened by the deadly attack.

In a statement released through a San Diego law firm, the family of John T. Earnest says he and his five siblings were raised in “a family, a faith, and a community that all rejected hate.”

The attack Saturday at Chabad of Poway killed one woman and wounded three others, including the synagogue’s rabbi.

The family says it is a “terrifying mystery” what attracted their son to “such darkness.”

“Our sadness pales in comparison to the grief and anguish our son has caused for so many innocent people,” the statement says.

“To our great shame, he is now part of the history of evil that has been perpetrated on Jewish people for centuries.”

— with AP