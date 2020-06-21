Fatah official announces West Bank protests against Israeli annexation

Senior Fatah official Jibril Rajoub says protests against Israel’s plans to annex West Bank lands will go ahead as planned tomorrow, clarifying “national assemblies” are exempt from the coronavirus lockdown implemented over the weekend.

“I fervently hope to see participation by all Palestinians, whether in the West Bank or in the Gaza Strip or in Jerusalem, in the Palestinian diaspora – each according to his circumstances,” Rajoub says.

The main protest will take place in Jericho, Rajoub says, with representatives from the European Union, the United Nations, and Jordan in attendance.

“Our participation in the march will absolutely be in accordance with Health Ministry instructions, with regard to social distancing, masks, and gloves and obedience to all safety guidelines,” Rajoub says.

Rajoub also calls for protests in the Palestinian diaspora tomorrow outside of Israeli and American embassies.

“This mobilization is not Fatah’s, nor is it Hamas — it belongs to the entire Palestinian people, from all levels of society,” Rajoub says.

— Aaron Boxerman