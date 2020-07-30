Few dozen anti-Netanyahu protesters demonstrate outside police minister’s Tel Aviv home

Prime Minister Netanyahu launches a fresh broadside at Channel 12 news, after lashing out at the network last weekend over its coverage of ongoing protests against him.

In a statement posted to his social media accounts, Netanyahu claims the network is “whitewashing the incitement to murder against the prime minister by the far-left” and is trying to pin responsibility on him for a suspected far-right attack this week on protesters demonstrating against him in Tel Aviv.

“The lie was exposed today when it turned out this was a brawl between soccer supporters,” Netanyahu says.

He is apparently referencing a judge’s comments during a remand hearing for two suspects that the suspected attack was the result of “two groups that provoked each other.”

Netanyahu also comments on the revelation that a Facebook comment he shared calling for his murder was posted by a fake account. Police are investigating who was behind the post.

“Today they added another libel, as if the prime minister was behind the post calling for the prime minister’s murder,” he says. “This lie, too, will become clear quickly.

“Whoever whitewashes the incitement against the prime minister and his family is an accomplice to the incitement,” Netanyahu adds.