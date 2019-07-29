Foreign Minister Katz meets Croatian president, urges action against Iran

An online fundraising campaign for the wife and children of a man shot dead yesterday in central Israel in a dispute over a parking spot has raised more than NIS 200,000 ($60,000) within hours, as more than 1,200 people make donations.

Ofir Hasdai, 40, was trying to use a disabled spot on behalf of his wife, who has muscular dystrophy, when the fight broke out. He was gunned down in front of his wife Dikla and two of their three daughters, who were in their car in the parking lot of the Azrieli shopping mall in the central city of Ramle. Police arrested a suspect in the shooting, a 74-year-old resident of the nearby town of Lod.

Dikla told media that the couple have three children: nine-year-old twins, one of whom has cerebral palsy, and an 18-month-old who suffers from muscular dystrophy and needs respiration. Their third daughter does not have disabilities.

Ofir was the sole provider for the family. “I have no idea how I will manage alone,” Dikla said. “He did everything.”

Dikla appealed to the public for donations to help the family by making deposits to a bank account. In addition, family friends set up the web page on the Jgive platform for donations to be made online.