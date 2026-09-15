Former hostage Liri Albag assails ‘disgusting’ Gaza film ‘NAZA’, says filmmakers ‘sold out own people’

Former hostage Liri Albag calls for the creators of a film accusing the army of callous mass civilian killings in Gaza to be booted from the country.
Israelis Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor are behind the film “NAZA,” which won a special jury prize at this year’s Venice Film Festival. Anonymous testimony by IDF soldiers in the film alleges “mass killing on an industrial scale” in Gaza, claiming Israel used AI-assisted systems to sanction mass civilian deaths as collateral damage for hitting military targets. Israel rejects the premise of the film, and says it has gone to great lengths to avoid civilian casualties.
“On October 7, if you’d been in the Gaza envelope, none of the terrorists would have stopped to say, ‘Hey, leave him alone, that one’s okay — don’t hurt him,'” Albag writes in an Instagram post, alongside a photo of Abraham.
“Or perhaps you would have simply joined the ‘struggle for the liberation of Palestine’ and harmed your own people?” Albag writes. “I initially planned to write “harmed your own blood,” but then I remembered we really don’t share the same blood, and thank goodness for that!!!!!!!!!!”
She goes on: “Disgusting. You sold out your own people for people who wish for your death. And for that, there is no forgiveness.”
Adds Albag: “How the hell do people like this have citizenship here?!?!?! Kick them right out of our country.”
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