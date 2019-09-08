Former Likud minister Meridor says party ‘losing its way and its integrity’

Former Likud stalwart Dan Meridor attacks the party for seeking to hastily pass the camera bill ahead of next week’s election.

Meridor, a former justice minister and finance minister, tells Radio 103FM that Likud “is losing its way and its integrity.”

He says the legislation disrespects the attorney general, who has vehemently opposed it.

“Today’s Likud is the exact opposite of what it always was: It was a stately party that maintained the rule of law, and today it is doing the opposite.”