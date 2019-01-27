Former police chief: I have a hard time believing PM won’t be indicted

More than 10,000 people march through Paris in protest at “yellow vest” violence during the anti-government demos that have have drawn tens of thousands of people to the streets over the past 11 weeks.

Since mid-November President Emmanuel Macron has offered concessions and debates seeking to quell the weekly rallies that often end in violent clashes with police in the most serious challenge yet to his government.

In today’s rival protest, the crowds march in rain from the Place de la Nation square to the Bastille monument, some chanting “Yes to democracy, no to revolution,” as they waved French and European Union flags.

Dubbed the “red scarf” movement, the centrist initiative is the brainchild of an engineer from Toulouse, who was horrified by the violence seen among more extremist “yellow vest” demonstrators.

Many protesters joining the rally say they were not against “yellow vest” demands for greater help for France’s poor, but were sick of the clashes and destruction that have marked protests.

— AFP