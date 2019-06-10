Four fires near Gaza border communities caused by incendiary balloons, authorities determine

In his first address as justice minister in the transitional government, Likud MK Amir Ohana asserts that those who want what is best for the judiciary must be prepared to criticize it.

“Anyone who wants a judicial system free of foreign considerations, strong and just — anyone who wants what is good for the judicial system — must be prepared to criticize it,” he says at an Israel Bar Association ceremony.

“There are judges in Jerusalem, as our teacher and mentor Menachem Begin taught us, but there are legislators as well,” hinting at efforts he has supported in which the Knesset would be able to override High Court of Justice vetoes on legislation.

“There will be struggles, there will be disagreements, but we will conduct them patiently, judiciously and in a civilized manner. However, what is needed is a corrective repair.”