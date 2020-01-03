France says world ‘more dangerous’ after US killing of Iranian general

The US killing of a top Iranian military commander has made the world “more dangerous,” France’s Europe minister says, calling for efforts to deescalate the deepening conflict in the Middle East.

“We have woken up to a more dangerous world,” Amelie de Montchalin tells RTL radio, saying President Emmanuel Macron will consult soon with “players in the region.”

“In such operations, when we can see an escalation is underway, what we want above all is stability and deescalation,” Montchalin says.

“All of France’s efforts… in all parts of the world aim to ensure that we are creating the conditions for peace or at least stability,” she adds. “Our role is not to take sides, but to talk with everyone.”

