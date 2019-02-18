Gabbay offered Haim Jelin spot on Labor list, but former Yesh Atid MK declined — report

A Jerusalem District Court judge rejects an appeal from the defense team of Malka Leifer that their client be released to house arrest for the remainder of extradition proceedings against her.

Yehuda Fried and Tal Gabbai, the two attorneys on behalf of the woman facing 74 charges of sexual abuse in Australia, assert in court that her detention over the past year has caused her mental state to deteriorate to the point where it is “life threatening.”

Judge Ram Vinograd says he could not release her on medical grounds unless he received an updated psychiatric opinion regarding her condition. He recommended placing Leifer in a psychiatric institution where she could be evaluated prior to a follow-up hearing two weeks later where he’d make his decision.

Both sides reject the proposal saying the process has dragged on long enough and that several district psychiatric reports have already been submitted on the matter — the most recent of which deemed that Leifer was mentally fit to remain behind bars and continue facing extradition hearings.