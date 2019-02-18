Gabbay offered Haim Jelin spot on Labor list, but former Yesh Atid MK declined — report
Opposition laments Tzipi Livni’s departure from political life

Lapid lauds Hatnua chair’s ‘moral compass,’ Labor’s Yachomivich calls her a ‘partner in striving for peace,’ Meretz’s Zandberg says she was ‘bright spot in a dark & racist Knesset’

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:46 pm 1 Edit

Head of the opposition Tzipi Livni at a protest against the nation-state bill at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv on August 4, 2018 (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.

3:40 pm

IDF soldier moderately injured in Gaza clash identified as American Yoadd Zaguri

The IDF soldier moderately injured in clashes along the northern Gaza border on Sunday night, has been identified as Yoadd Zaguri, who enlisted as a lone soldier from Los Angeles.

Zaguri is currently sedated and hooked up to a respirator after shrapnel from an explosive device hurled at soldiers struck him in the neck.

His girlfriend tells Channel 12 that Zaguri fought to enlist despite objections from his parents and bureaucratic obstacles he faced upon arrival.

Yoadd Zaguri. (Courtesy)
3:36 pm

Labor chairman Avi Gabbay offered former Haim Jelin the number ten spot on his party’s list, but the Yesh Atid MK declined the offer, Channel 12 reports.

Jelin quit the Yesh Atid party last week after chairman Yair Lapid reshuffled the slate to make room for incoming candidates in a manner that placed Jelin at a spot unlikely to make it into the next Knesset.

3:19 pm

Appeal to release Malka Leifer on bail for rest of extradition process rejected

A Jerusalem District Court judge rejects an appeal from the defense team of Malka Leifer that their client be released to house arrest for the remainder of extradition proceedings against her.

Yehuda Fried and Tal Gabbai, the two attorneys on behalf of the woman facing 74 charges of sexual abuse in Australia, assert in court that her detention over the past year has caused her mental state to deteriorate to the point where it is “life threatening.”

Judge Ram Vinograd says he could not release her on medical grounds unless he received an updated psychiatric opinion regarding her condition. He recommended placing Leifer in a psychiatric institution where she could be evaluated prior to a follow-up hearing two weeks later where he’d make his decision.

Both sides reject the proposal saying the process has dragged on long enough and that several district psychiatric reports have already been submitted on the matter — the most recent of which deemed that Leifer was mentally fit to remain behind bars and continue facing extradition hearings.

3:14 pm

Gabbay: Despite our disagreements, Livni was a central partner in fight for peace

Labor chairman Avi Gabbay, who abruptly ended his Zionist Union partnership with Tzipi Livni in front of live cameras last month, lauds the Hatnua leader in a statement released following the latter’s retirement from politics.

“Tzipi Livni is a central partner in a camp that believes in the rule of law, a political solution (to the conflict), and the preservation of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state,” says Gabbay.

“Despite the disagreements between us, on this day I would like to thank her and appreciate her contribution to the state. We will continue to wave the flags of peace and democracy.”

3:10 pm

Reservists called up in test of IDF automated phone system

The Israeli military tests its automated system for calling up reservists, in what it says is a planned exercise aimed at improving preparedness.

Beginning early this morning, reservist soldiers were contacted by the Israel Defense Forces’ automated phone system, the army says.

The reservists were not required to report for duty. The test was to ensure the phone system functioned properly, according to the IDF.

The military said the exercise was part of its 2019 training calendar “and is meant to preserve the fitness of our forces and their readiness.”

In recent months, the IDF has faced increasing criticism and scrutiny amid allegations by former military ombudsman Maj. Gen. (res.) Yitzhak Brick that the army, especially its ground troops, were not prepared for a large-scale war.

— Judah Ari Gross

2:59 pm

Japan’s Abe mum on Trump Nobel Prize nomination

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declines to say if he had nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, though he also emphasized he did not deny doing so.

Trump’s assertion Friday that Abe had nominated him for the honor and sent him a copy of the letter has raised criticism in Japan.

Questioned in parliament about Trump’s claim that he had done so, Abe says, “In light of the Nobel committee’s policy of not disclosing recommenders and nominees for 50 years, I decline to comment.”

Neither the prime minister nor his spokesman denied Trump’s comment.

— AP

2:58 pm

Police arrest 5 Palestinians said to have entered restricted area on Temple Mount

Police have arrested five Palestinians who clashed with Israeli forces on the Temple Mount.

According to police, officers arrived at the compound to prevent entry into the Gate of Mercy area.

The activists forcibly broke through the locked gate and proceeded to pray there.

2:50 pm

Levy-Abekasis said close to uniting her party with Israel Resilience

MK Orly Levy-Abekasis is in advanced negotiations to unite her Gesher party with Israel Resilience for a joint slate in the coming Knesset elections, Hebrew media reports.

Gesher sources say that unless something “dramatic” happens the alliance will go ahead, the Ynet website reports..

Last week Levy-Abekasis emphatically denied she was in negotiations with Gantz. Days earlier she had slammed Gantz’s party platform saying it was so badly written that her son could have done better when he was 12.

The progress towards unity came after Gantz committed Israel Resilience to implementing Gesher’s social issues plan and agreeing that the party would be a full partner to negotiations to form a future coalition, and would receive cabinet ministries responsible for social affairs, Ynet says.

Following the reports, the Likud party released a statement saying that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was working to ensure a unity deal between various right-wing parties, but not necessarily his own Likud, to prevent “wasted votes” on the right.

2:48 pm

Opposition laments Tzipi Livni’s departure from political life

Livni’s departure from the political arena is met with a flood of statements from opposition lawmakers who unanimously agree it was a loss and that she would be missed.

“Livni made a courageous step and Israeli politics is losing a worthy and significant person,” commented opposition chief Shelly Yachimovich of the Labor party. “I saw her as a partner in striving for peace and safeguarding democracy. I’m sure Livni will continue serving the country outside the Knesset as well and wish her luck.”

Meretz party leader Tamar Zandberg called Livni “a bright spot in a dark and racist Knesset,” saying she was particularly impressed with “her path from the deep right-wing to one of the most prominent pro-peace, pro-democracy and anti-incitement voices even while others remained silent.”

“She will no doubt be missed in the next Knesset,” she said, but added she was confident Livni wasn’t gone for good.

“I sat with Tzipi Livni in the cabinet, I sat with her in the opposition,” says Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid. “We did not agree on everything, but I appreciate honesty and reason. I appreciate the fact that she has a clear moral compass and the fact that she always stayed true to her identity, even when it was difficult. Israeli politics is losing a clear and important voice today. I wish her much success.”

