Gantz allocates nearly 100 IDF soldiers to assist fleeing Ukrainians

Defense Minister Benny Gantz has allocated nearly 100 Israel Defense Forces soldiers, some of who speak Ukrainian and Russian, to assist with the hundreds of refugees fleeing the war in Europe.

Gantz held a situational assessment with top defense officials, including the commander of the IDF’s Home Front Command, to decide how the army will assist.

Some 50 soldiers will be tasked with helping direct those arriving at the country, and another 40 will be assisting the Jewish Agency’s call centers, serving those interested in coming to Israel, the Defense Ministry says.

Dozens of rooms have been reserved at Tel Aviv’s Dan Panorama Hotel for refugees who are awaiting answers to whether they can enter the country or not. The hotel was partially operated by the Home Front Command as a state-run quarantine facility amid the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

The IDF is also preparing to run Hebrew study centers for immigrants, using teacher-soldiers, if needed, the ministry says.