Gantz downplays importance of Iran phone hack, says ‘We’ll reach 40 seats’

The Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz tells Channel 13 news that the “Benjamin Netanyahu I see now is not the Benjamin Netanyahu I knew.”

Gantz says the premier has lost his way since the two worked together when he was army chief of staff in 2011-2015.

After a recording showed Gantz contradicting his previous statements that he would not sit with Netanyahu in the government, he stresses he has no plans to join forces with the prime minister.

“The only thing that can change the situation is that he comes out differently from the hearing,” Gantz says, referring to a hearing process Netanyahu will undergo on his likely indictment on corruption charges. “Sadly, I don’t see that happening,” he adds.