Gantz promises to annex Jordan Valley after upcoming election

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
South Korea naval unit to expand operations to Strait of Hormuz
SEOUL, South Korea — A South Korean anti-piracy unit has temporarily expanded its mission to the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil route at the center of soaring tensions between Iran and the United States.
South Korea’s Defense Ministry announces the expansion today, saying it is meant to help ensure the safe passage of South Korean vessels and nationals through the waterway.
South Korea has conducted anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden since 2009 and is expanding to the strait that connects the Gulf of Oman and Persian Gulf. Tensions in waters around the Arabian Peninsula have soared since US President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal and a US airstrike earlier this month killed Iran’s top general.
Iran was accused of sabotaging oil tankers in the Persian Gulf last year, allegations it denied. It seized a British-flagged oil tanker after an Iranian oil tanker was seized by authorities in Gibraltar over suspected sanctions violations. Both ships were released weeks later.
The South Korean ministry’s statement says the unit will work independently but cooperate with a US-led coalition if necessary. It says two South Korean soldiers will be liaison officers at the International Maritime Security Construct headquarters.
Observers say the decision suggested South Korea considered both its relations with Iran and chief ally United States, which has asked it for a contribution to help guard oil tankers.
— AP
Iran MP offers $3 million ‘to anyone who kills Trump’ — report
TEHRAN, Iran — An Iranian lawmaker has offered a $3 million reward to “anyone who kills” US President Donald Trump to avenge the killing of a top general, semi-official news agency ISNA reports.
Ahmad Hamzeh, a little-known member of the Majlis, makes the offer on behalf of the people of Kerman, the hometown and final resting place of storied commander Major General Qassem Soleimani.
“We will give $3 million to anyone who kills Trump,” Hamzeh, who represents Kahnouj county near the southeastern city of Kerman, is quoted as saying by ISNA.
He doesn’t say who would pay the bounty offer, which comes a month ahead of a parliamentary election.
Soleimani, one of the most popular public figures in Iran, was killed on January 3 in US drone strike outside Baghdad airport.
— AFP
Gantz promises to annex Jordan Valley after upcoming election
Blue and White chair Benny Gantz vows he’ll push to apply Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley following the upcoming elections.
“The Jordan Valley is the eastern defense shield of the State of Israel, in any future scenario that will take place. Governments that have deliberated returning it made a strategic and grave security mistake,” Gantz says while touring the area.
“We see this piece of land as an inseparable part of the State of Israel and after the elections we’ll work toward applying sovereignty over the Jordan Valley. We’ll do this in a move agreed on nationally and in coordination with the international community,” he adds.
Shortly before elections in September, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would immediately push to apply sovereignty to the Jordan Valley — about a quarter of the West Bank — immediately after a government was formed.
Netanyahu’s promise, which he claimed he would have fulfilled already if not for the attorney general ruling his transition government lacks the authority to do so now, has been put on ice after those elections failed to produce a government and a fresh vote was called for March 2.
In his comments, Gantz also laments last year’s return of two enclaves along the border to Jordan, after the kingdom refused to extend the 25 year lease on them that was agreed on as part of the 1994 peace deal between the countries.
“There can’t be additional incidents like the loss of Tzofar and Naharayim,” Gantz says.
comments