Gantz says loyalty pledge to Netanyahu ‘not worth the paper it’s written on’

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz has dubbed the pact between Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud party and right-wing religious factions a “block of ice,” while warning that the alliance will lead to a fourth round of elections.

Shas, United Torah Judaism, and Yamina earlier today signed another pledge to only back Netanyahu to form a government after the upcoming elections.

Gantz says the pledge “is not worth the paper it’s written on” and in a play on one of Netanyahu’s attack lines against him, says Likud cannot form a government with the premier at the helm.

“If Blue and White wins by a large margin of seats, this will melt the block of ice,” Gantz says during a campaign event at Kibbutz Evron.