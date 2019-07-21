German FM urges diplomacy after Iran’s seizure of UK tanker

Germany’s foreign minister is warning Iran that its seizure of commercial vessels in a key Persian Gulf shipping lane is contributing to an “escalation spiral” that could lead to war.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says in comments to Bild newspaper’s Sunday edition that the seizure of a British tanker Friday and the temporary detention of another has made the situation in the Gulf “a lot more serious and dangerous than it has been.”

He says “there can be no winners, only losers, in a possible uncontrolled military escalation” and calls on Iran’s leaders to fulfill “their responsibilities and not continue with this escalation spiral.”

Maas says European efforts are focused on keeping diplomatic channels open with “voices of reason” despite the challenges involved.

He says: “This is about preventing war.”

— AP