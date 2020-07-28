Germany arrests woman accused of taking kids to join IS

Visiting an IDF command post near the northern border, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns Hezbollah and its Iranian patron against testing Israel, the day after an apparent skirmish on the Blue Line.

“All that is happening now is the result of an attempt to establish a military foothold in our area by Iran and its satellites in Lebanon,” Netanyahu says.

He accuses Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah of serving Iranian interests on backs of the Lebanese state.

“I don’t suggest anyone test the IDF or Israel. We are determined to defend ourselves,” he adds.

Netanyahu indicates Israel will continue its bombing campaign in Syria meant to thwart Iran and says the country is “prepared for an scenario.”

The apparent Hezbollah attack on Monday, in which a group of terrorists infiltrated into Israel, according to the IDF, was seen as revenge for a bombing near Damascus last week in which a member of Hezbollah was killed.