Global coronavirus cases surge past 12 million
Over half of patients in US and Latin America, but tallies likely reflect only fraction of infections as many countries test only most serious cases

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:08 pm 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

In this photo released by the Royal Thai Army, a health officer collects a nasal swab sample from Chief of Staff of the US Army Gen. James McConville to test for the coronavirus at the military airport in Bangkok, Thailand on July 9, 2020. (Royal Thai Army via AP)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.

2:09 pm

Iran reports record one-day coronavirus death toll of 221

Iran reports a new single-day record death toll of 221 from the novel coronavirus, amid a rise in cases in recent weeks.

“Unfortunately in the past 24 hours we have lost 221 of our compatriots to the COVID-19 disease,” says health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari in a televised press conference. “The death toll has now reached 12,305.”

— AFP

 

2:09 pm

2:09 pm

Global coronavirus cases surge past 12 million

More than 12 million coronavirus infections have now been recorded across the world, over half in the United States and Latin America, according to a tally based on official sources.

At least 12,063,425 cases and 549,451 deaths have been recorded, with the number of infections doubling since May 31. About half of those who caught the virus have recovered.

With 3,055,101 cases and 132,309 deaths, the United States is the worst-hit country, with Brazil second, having registered 1,713,160 cases and 67,964 deaths.

The tallies probably reflect only a fraction of the number of infections as many countries test only the most serious cases.

— AFP