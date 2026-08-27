Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, August 27, 2026

Government tells High Court it won’t allow tens of thousands of displaced West Bank Palestinians to return

27 August 2026, 8:43 pm Edit
An IDF soldier walks with his weapon on a street during a military raid in the West Bank village of al-Yamun, near Jenin, February 17, 2026. (AP/Leo Correa)
An IDF soldier walks with his weapon on a street during a military raid in the West Bank village of al-Yamun, near Jenin, February 17, 2026. (AP/Leo Correa)

The government tells the High Court of Justice that it opposes allowing the return of tens of thousands of residents from three West Bank refugee camps cleared entirely by the IDF in counter-terror operations.

The Association for Civil Rights in Israel petitioned the High Court against the evictions from the Jenin, Tulkarem and Nur al-Shams refugee camps, arguing that they illegally displaced some 33,000 Palestinians who are now reliant on aid from humanitarian organizations.

Responding to the State Attorney’s Office, the government credits the counter-terror operations that began in January 2025 for significantly improving the security situation for settlers in the West Bank.

Moreover, the government explains in its response that the IDF wants to maintain its presence in the three refugee camps because it believes armed Palestinian groups will resume operating there if the army withdraws.

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