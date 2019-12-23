Hague celebrates Hanukkah as ICC ignores applesauce vs. sour cream wars

While Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and others are accusing The Hague of anti-Semitism over the fact that the ICC has opened a door to a war crimes probe against Israel, the actual Hague is celebrating Jewish traditions with a large Hanukkah display.

The display, in the Dutch capital’s City Hall, includes a large dreidel-like sculpture, a tiny diorama of ye olde menorah, a fake menorah and faker jelly donuts and some Purim swag.

Bij de Chanoekia in het Atrium van het stadhuis van Den Haag staat ook een kleine tentoonstelling gemaakt door @NIGDenHaag over Joodse feesten feestdagen – vroeger en nu – in Den Haag. pic.twitter.com/AhVla4tiFY — Joods Erfgoed (@JoodsErfgoed) December 23, 2019

Jewish communities around the world are holding large public events throughout the holiday, including public menorah-lightings in city squares.

Perhaps the ICC can rule on whether applesauce or sour cream is the preferred condiment for latkes?