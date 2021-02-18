Health minister says Israel won’t force vaccinations

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein says Israel won’t force any of its citizens to get vaccinated or sanction those who refuse the shots.
“Those who choose not to get vaccinated — that’s their right. There will be no personal sanctions against someone who doesn’t get vaccinated. We don’t do such things,” says Edelstein.
But he also says that “soon there will be workplaces in which workers who engage with the public must be vaccinated or tested every 48 hours.”
Edelstein’s comments come in a press conference about the new “green pass” program, going into effect on Sunday, which will enable entry for the vaccinated and recovered COVID patients to gyms, theaters and other venues.
He cautions in his remarks that forgeries of the vaccination certificate will be met with prison time.
As of Thursday, 4.1 million Israelis have received the first vaccine dose and 2.7 million are fully inoculated.
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein at a press conference in Jerusalem on February 10, 2021. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
I'm proud to work at The Times of Israel
Join the Times of Israel Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
As The Times of Israel's environment reporter, I try to convey the facts and science behind climate change and environmental degradation, to explain - and critique - the official policies affecting our future, and to describe Israeli technologies that can form part of the solution.
I am passionate about the natural world and disheartened by the dismal lack of awareness to environmental issues shown by most of the public and politicians in Israel.
I'm proud to be doing my part to keep The Times of Israel's readers properly informed about this vital subject.
Your support, through membership in The Times of Israel Community, enables us to continue our important work. Would you join our Community today?
Thank you,
Sue Surkes, Environment Reporter
You’re serious. We appreciate that!
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we come to work every day - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
comments